Karur stampede: Vijay appears before CBI for second round of questioning

TVK chief and actor Vijay was at the CBI headquarters here on Monday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The actor arrived at the agency headquarters in Lodhi Road in a fleet of luxury SUVs this morning they said.

He will be questioned during the day by a team of officials led by a Deputy Superintendent rank officer drawn from the Anti Corruption unit of the agency, they said.

Vijay was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours. He was asked to come again on Tuesday last but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, they said.

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.