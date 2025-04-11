Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Padma awards 2026: Nominations, recommendations open; deadline July 31

The Padma awards -- namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma awards portal | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the process of nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards-2026 to be announced on the eve of next year's Republic Day.

The last date for nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards is July 31, 2025 and these would be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ), an official statement said on Friday.

The Padma awards -- namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

 

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards.

The government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The government is committed to transform Padma awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination, the statement said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, 'divyang' persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, it said.

The Narendra Modi government has been honouring many unsung heroes, who are contributing to the society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014, officials said.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.

The details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx .

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

