Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC turns down plea seeking delimitation for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

SC turns down plea seeking delimitation for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the concerns of southern states about the delimitation exercise will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at an appropriate time

Supreme Court, SC

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that such an action will open floodgates for all states to approach “seeking parity”. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a delimitation of assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stating that the Constitution does not permit such an exercise before the first census after 2026, reported news agency PTI.
 
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that such an action will open floodgates for all states to approach “seeking parity”, reported Bar and Bench.
 
“We hold that constitutional mandate under 170(3) serves as a bar. Demand for the delimitation is contrary to the same and thus fails.... Thus, we find no merit that the exclusion of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the impugned delimitation notification is arbitrary or violative of the constitution,” the top court said, while rejecting the petition filed by K Purushottam Reddy.
 

Also Read

foodstock, ration stocks, foodgrain

Scope for adding 7.9 million more beneficiaries under food law: Govt in RS

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming census

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

Boundaries of administrative units to be frozen on Dec 31, 2025 for Census

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar urges Bihar residents to thank PM Modi for caste census

Woman, ration shop, fingerprint, rural area

Here's why outdated census data threatens India's vast welfare programmes

What’s the case? 

Reddy had moved the apex court, arguing that excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the delimitation carried out in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 was discriminatory. He contended that the move created an unreasonable classification between the UT and the two states. He further sought directions to the Centre to implement Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 to carry out the delimitation exercise in the two states.
 
He also claimed that the exclusion was in violation of the doctrine of legitimate expectations, Bar and Bench reported. The court, however, rejected the claim, stating that provisions governing delimitation in UTs differ from those applicable to states.

Court stresses constitutional supremacy 

“Doctrine of legitimate expectation is a well settled principle though it does not lead to any legal right and it cannot override any express provision of law and it needs to be reasonable and in consonance with the statute. Expectation under the Andhra Pradesh Act cannot be seen in isolation as it is subject to Article 170 of the Constitution,” the SC observed, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
Meanwhile, last month, the Centre announced dates for Census-2027, which will be carried out in two phases. The last census was conducted in 2011. Soon after the announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the concerns of southern states about the delimitation exercise will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at an appropriate time.

More From This Section

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India must triple its satellites, build space station by 2035: Isro chief

pharma, medical store, chemist

Delhi govt orders CCTV cameras at chemist shops to curb misuse of medicines

coal mines

Dhanbad mine collapse: NDRF, BCCL begin rescue operation for trapped miners

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India fails to secure exemption from UK carbon tax in trade deal: GTRI

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

Topics : census Supreme Court Andhra Pradesh Telangana BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon