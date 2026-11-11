Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kedarnath, Yamunotri shrines close for winter after record pilgrim footfall

Kedarnath, Yamunotri shrines close for winter after record pilgrim footfall

Kedarnath saw over 1.91 million pilgrims and Yamunotri more than 884,000 during this year's season; the deities' ceremonial palanquins have moved to their winter abodes

Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath

The process for closing the portals of Kedarnath temple began at 4 am with special prayers and religious ceremonies (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag/Uttarkashi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The portals of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines were closed for the winter season on Wednesday following prescribed rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras.

While the Kedarnath shrine was closed at 8.30 am, the portals of Yamunotri were shut at 10.28 am. More than 1.913 million pilgrims visited Kedarnath, and over 884,000 visited Yamunotri during this year's pilgrimage season.

The process for closing the portals of Kedarnath temple began at 4 am with special prayers and religious ceremonies. All rituals were performed in accordance with traditional customs before the temple portals were closed at the auspicious time of 8.30 am.

After the closure, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity of Lord Kedarnath was taken around the temple complex before beginning its journey to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode.

 

According to the schedule, the palanquin will halt overnight at Rampur on Wednesday before proceeding to Guptkashi on November 12. It will reach the Omkareshwar Temple on November 13.

Also Read

Wreckage and smoke rise from the site of a helicopter crash near Chai village in Joshimath, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand

Pilot, all five pilgrims killed in Badrinath-Dehradun helicopter crash

Dhiraj Seth, General Dhiraj Seth

Army chief visits Uttarakhand border posts, reviews operational readiness

Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath

Kedarnath generates 50.3 tonnes of waste in 5 months, over 2.5 times 2025

Uniform Civil Code, UCC

One Uniform Civil Code, many state versions: The legal challenge ahead

Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat quits all party posts after ED recovers cash from PA's house

Pilgrims can offer prayers to Lord Kedarnath at the Omkareshwar Temple during the six-month winter period.

The ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna, led by Shani Dev Maharaj, departed from Yamunotri for Kharsali, the deity's winter abode, amid traditional rituals and folk music.

Villagers and pilgrims accorded a grand welcome to the palanquin upon its arrival in the afternoon at the ancestral village of the goddess, showering it with flowers and garlands.

During the six-month pilgrimage season, the Yamunotri Temple Committee received more than ₹90 lakh in donations through donation boxes and receipt books.

On Tuesday, a day before the closure of the temple, the committee opened the donation boxes for the fourth time to count the offerings. The exercise yielded ₹10 lakh 42 thousand in cash, while approximately ₹6 lakh was collected through receipt books.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways to intensify ticket checking from October 1

Chhath rush: Railways adds special trains as demand for Bihar travel surges

firecrackers

Firecrackers caused 71% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Diwali night: IITM

Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by ₹2-₹4 per litre, effective Thursday

Sonia Gandhi memoir

Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' released: Key revelations from her memoir

Sonia Gandhi memoir

Sonia Gandhi recalls Rahul's lonely birthday after Indira's 1977 defeat

Topics : Kedarnath Uttarakhand

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 2:21 PM IST