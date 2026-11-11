Kedarnath, Yamunotri shrines close for winter after record pilgrim footfall

The portals of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines were closed for the winter season on Wednesday following prescribed rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras.

While the Kedarnath shrine was closed at 8.30 am, the portals of Yamunotri were shut at 10.28 am. More than 1.913 million pilgrims visited Kedarnath, and over 884,000 visited Yamunotri during this year's pilgrimage season.

The process for closing the portals of Kedarnath temple began at 4 am with special prayers and religious ceremonies. All rituals were performed in accordance with traditional customs before the temple portals were closed at the auspicious time of 8.30 am.

After the closure, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity of Lord Kedarnath was taken around the temple complex before beginning its journey to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode.

According to the schedule, the palanquin will halt overnight at Rampur on Wednesday before proceeding to Guptkashi on November 12. It will reach the Omkareshwar Temple on November 13.

Pilgrims can offer prayers to Lord Kedarnath at the Omkareshwar Temple during the six-month winter period.

The ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna, led by Shani Dev Maharaj, departed from Yamunotri for Kharsali, the deity's winter abode, amid traditional rituals and folk music.

Villagers and pilgrims accorded a grand welcome to the palanquin upon its arrival in the afternoon at the ancestral village of the goddess, showering it with flowers and garlands.

During the six-month pilgrimage season, the Yamunotri Temple Committee received more than ₹90 lakh in donations through donation boxes and receipt books.

On Tuesday, a day before the closure of the temple, the committee opened the donation boxes for the fourth time to count the offerings. The exercise yielded ₹10 lakh 42 thousand in cash, while approximately ₹6 lakh was collected through receipt books.