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Army chief visits Uttarakhand border posts, reviews operational readiness

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth reviewed operational readiness and infrastructure in Uttarakhand's middle sector, calling for vigilance amid India-China border tensions

Dhiraj Seth, General Dhiraj Seth

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth (Photo:PTI)

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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Army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Mana and Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which borders China, on Tuesday.
 
He reviewed the general operational preparedness and ongoing infrastructure development in the state, which falls in the middle sector — considered the least volatile part of the India-China border.
 
Interacting with the troops there, Seth emphasised the need for sustained operational vigilance to effectively address evolving security challenges, among other things, according to an Indian Army media statement.
 
India and China are engaged in an ongoing "face-off" in the eastern sector along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, as Shatrujeet Kapur, director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, recently confirmed. The Ministry of External Affairs said on October 23 that the situation along the India-China border "gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns".
 
 
Business Standard earlier reported that tensions arose in the summer after locals in frontline villages in Arunachal Pradesh spotted Chinese soldiers or graffiti in "undemarcated areas" along the border.
 

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Topics : Indian Army Uttarakhand border

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 7:51 PM IST