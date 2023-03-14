Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Making history, Surekha Yadav became the first loco pilot of the train.

Sharing her news on Twitter, Union Minister for Railways yesterday said, Vande Bharat "powered by Nari Shakti."

Yadav now runs the Vande Bharat on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route.

was started in 2019. The first train was flagged off on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

Last February also, Prime Minister Narendra flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Solapur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)