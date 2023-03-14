JUST IN
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration: Union Health ministry
Satish Kaushik death: Vikas Malu's wife skips summons by Delhi Police
No proposal to lease non-operational airstrips for pilot training: Govt
India at Oscars: Deepika stuns in Louis Vuitton gown, team 'RRR' goes desi
Man accused of smoking, unruly behaviour on Air India flight gets bail
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announces monthly LPG subsidy of Rs 300
At 39.4, Mumbai records highest temp in country for 2nd time in March: IMD
PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session
Up to 300% spike in YouTube videos with malware to steal key users' data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Congress' Shaktisinh files breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Sharing her news on Twitter, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday said, Vande Bharat "powered by Nari Shakti"

Topics
Vande Bharat Express | Woman | Ashwini Vaishnaw

ANI 

Photo: Twitter@AshwiniVaishnaw
Photo: Twitter@AshwiniVaishnaw

Making history, Surekha Yadav became the first woman loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Sharing her news on Twitter, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday said, Vande Bharat "powered by Nari Shakti."

Yadav now runs the Vande Bharat on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route.

Vande Bharat express was started in 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

Last February also, Prime Minister Narendra flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Solapur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 12:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.