8 injured after building collapses due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

Eight people were injured after a building collapsed due to an LPG cylinder blast at Nangloi road in New Delhi on Monday, said the Delhi fire service

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Eight people were injured after a building collapsed due to an LPG cylinder blast at Nangloi road in New Delhi on Monday, said the Delhi fire service.

The injured were rescued by the DFS personnel and rushed to hospital, added the Delhi fire service.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, late on Sunday night, a three-storey house collapsed in Delhi's Tagore Garden area.

The building is located opposite Metro Pillar no 448.

Soon after the incident, three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to the Fire department, the building with a basement has ground plus three floors. The incident occurred while digging the adjacent plot's basement.

No casualty was reported so far.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

