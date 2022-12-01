JUST IN
Who's the brain behind Vande Bharat?

The third version of semi-high speed Vande Bharat train chugged off from the stable of Integral Coach Factory recently. We caught up with Sudhanshu Mani, the man behind this sophisticated train

Topics
Vande Bharat train | Indian Railways | Vande Bharat Express

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Vande Bharat Express

    • Meanwhile, in another milestone for India, the third version of semi-high speed Vande Bharat train chugged off from the stable of Integral Coach Factory recently. The government is now keen on starting its export too. And it also plans to roll-out over 300 more of these trains in near future. But one of the main brains behind this sophisticated train, Sudhanshu Mani, is a reclusive man. We caught up with him to learn more about his journey

    First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:50 IST
