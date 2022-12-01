Who's the brain behind Vande Bharat?
The third version of semi-high speed Vande Bharat train chugged off from the stable of Integral Coach Factory recently. We caught up with Sudhanshu Mani, the man behind this sophisticated train
Topics
Vande Bharat train | Indian Railways | Vande Bharat Express
https://mybs.in/2b2oo8X
Is the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its time?
Chennai factory aims to build 75 Vande Bharat trains in a year: Official
Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat trains for freight operations
Not so fast: Infrastructure woes slow down Vande Bharat trains
Has Vande Bharat Express made the Bullet train less aspirational?
Meanwhile, in another milestone for India, the third version of semi-high speed Vande Bharat train chugged off from the stable of Integral Coach Factory recently. The government is now keen on starting its export too. And it also plans to roll-out over 300 more of these trains in near future. But one of the main brains behind this sophisticated train, Sudhanshu Mani, is a reclusive man. We caught up with him to learn more about his journey
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU