Kerala CM makes his first Vande Bharat journey from Kannur to Ernakulam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday made his first Vande Bharat Express train journey, travelling from Kannur to Ernakulam. The Chief Minister travelled in the executive coach of the train which departed Kannur at 3.40 pm

The Kannur railway station saw heavy security deployment before the CM's arrival. Alongside his security team, a substantial police force, led by the Kannur city police commissioner and railway police, was stationed at the station, said authorities.

Utilizing drones, the police inspected the railway tracks, while a canine unit was also there as part of the security.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

