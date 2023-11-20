Sensex (-0.21%)
65657.43 -137.30
Nifty (-0.18%)
19695.45 -36.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6463.75 + 8.10
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
41849.25 + 38.00
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43577.05 -6.90
Heatmap

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Wave Keys offers personalisation options with Logi Options+ App support and comes with Logi BOLT receiver for a secured connection with up to three devices at once

Logitech Wave Keys, Logitech Wave Keys Wireless keyboard, Logitech Wireless keyboard, Wireless keyboard, New logitech keyboards, Logitech Wave Keys features, Logitech Wave Keys price, Logitech Wave Keys specs, Logitech Wave Keys details

Photo: Logitech Wave Keys

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Swiss electronic brand Logitech has unveiled a wireless ergonomic keyboard- Wave Keys on November 20. The keyboard features a wave design for keys in a compact layout with an integrated cushioned palm rest. Logitech says Wave Keys’ unique wave shape places hands, wrists and forearms in a natural typing position, and the integrated cushioned palm rest gives more wrist support throughout the day.

Starting at Rs 6,995, Wave Keys is available in two colours- Graphite and Off-White on Logitech online store.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Logitech Wave Keys: Features

The Wave Keys is a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad. It weighs 750g and is powered by 2 AAA batteries that are included in the package. The Keyboard features a dual printed layout for Windows and Mac and gets CapsLock and Battery indicator lights. With a wireless range of 10m, the keyboard supports Bluetooth low-energy technology.

This multi-OS compatible keyboard connects via Bluetooth, or the included Logi BOLT receiver for security, to up to three devices at once such as Mac, PC and iPad. The keyboard is also compatible with Logitech Flow technology-enabled mouse.

Users get personalisation options with the Logi Options+ App to assign productivity shortcuts, such as “Do not disturb”. The App also lets users create Smart Actions, including a ‘one-touch morning routine’ and a ‘relax time’ dedicated action.

Also Read

Logitech MX Keys S Combo review: A feature-packed keyboard and mouse bundle

Logitech upgrades MX Keyboard Combo with new software features: Details

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

JioPhone Prima 4G with YouTube, WhatsApp, more apps goes on sale at Rs 2599

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

Topics : Logitech Computer accessories gadets

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon