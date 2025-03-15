Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Drug menace: Congress demands disbanding of SFI, targets Pinarayi Vijayan

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded the disbanding of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student organisation of ruling CPI(M)

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Vijayan has been ruling Kerala for the last nine years and why he could not control the drug mafia, the leader asked (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that SFI is mainly responsible for the widespread drug distribution and consumption in colleges and hostels in Kerala and CM Vijayan is "encouraging" them.

He also demanded the disbanding of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student organisation of ruling CPI(M).

The Congress's sharp reaction came in the wake of police seizing two kilograms of ganja from the men's hostel of a Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery in Kochi on Thursday night and arresting two students.

CPI(M) strongly rejected the charges saying that there is an agenda to eliminate SFI.

The incident triggered a blame game among student outfit leaders, including those from the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the SFI, over the alleged involvement of their activists in the crime.

 

The Congress leadership has been alleging that SFI leaders were involved in the ganja seizure case and the left outfit is playing a key role in the spread of drugs across campuses.

While talking to reporters here, former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala alleged, "SFI is mainly responsible for the widespread drug consumption in Kerala. SFI which is widely using and distributing drugs in colleges and hostels in the state, should be disbanded. CM Vijayan is giving them all encouragement."  Vijayan has been ruling Kerala for the last nine years and why he could not control the drug mafia, the leader asked.

Lauding the police for the raid carried out in the college hostel in Kalamassery, Chennithala also said if the police initiate similar stringent measures across the state, the drug mafia could be rooted out from the state completely.

Targeting the CM, he further charged that Vijayan was responsible for not eliminating the drug menace from the state.

However, CPI (M) leader and PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas strongly rejected the charges and said certain people have an "agenda" to eliminate the SFI.

He said it is a time for everyone to stand united in the government's fight against the drug menace.

While talking to reporters here, the minister said no progressive outfit could be termed as a "wholesale dealer" of drugs in the state.

Without naming the Congress, Riyas also said a section of people have been demanding the dismantling of the SFI since its inception.

He also sought the intervention of mature leaders to correct the attitude of those raising allegations against the SFI in the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala government Indian National Congress Congress

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

