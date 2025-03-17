Monday, March 17, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi police set to launch 'Shistachar' squads to curb eve-teasing

Delhi police set to launch 'Shistachar' squads to curb eve-teasing

Each district will have a squad of 15 trained personnel, who apart from responding to such crimes, would also work towards prevention and deterrence

Police, Delhi Police

PThe squads will deploy plain-clothed female police officers to identify and deter perpetrators. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to ensure women's safety in the national capital, Delhi police is set to launch "anti-eve-teasing" or "Shistachar" squads in all districts.

According to the circular issued by the Delhi police, each district will have a squad of 15 trained personnel, who apart from responding to such crimes, would also work towards prevention and deterrence.

"The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) shall identify hotspots and vulnerable areas posing risks to women's safety. A list of such areas identified by the district DCPs should be shared with the DCP of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC)," the official circular read.

 

The deployment roster will be prepared by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), Crime Against Women (CAW) Units, and approved by DCP SPUWAC on a weekly basis.

The squad should routinely move around in vulnerable areas and conduct drives in at least two vulnerable points every day, including surprise checks on public transport. They should rotate across these points systematically, ensuring complete coverage of all such areas in their jurisdiction over a period of time.

Also Read

FITJEE

FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

Indian police

Holi and Ramzan: Mosques in UP, other states adjust jumma prayer timings

Indian police

Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers on same day: Delhi, Mumbai beef up security

People during a protest by residents of Ghazipur on Akshardham-Ghaziabad road against the alleged murder of a young man, in Delhi,

Protest by Ghazipur residents against 32-year-old man's murder chokes NH-24

Maliwal assault: Police challenges order on supply of docs to Bibhav Kumar

Maliwal assault: Police challenges order on supply of docs to Bibhav Kumar

The squads will deploy plain-clothed female police officers to identify and deter perpetrators.

Suggesting collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and local volunteers to enhance vigilance and identify more vulnerable spots, the squad will focus on victim protection, ensuring survivors don't face public scrutiny.

It is recommended that district DCsP ensure that personnel in these squads remain "sensitive and empathetic."

"The squad must focus on enforcing the law, rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals," the circular read.

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah likely to visit West Bengal on March 29-30, says Sukanta Majumdar

Cheetah

Cheetah, 4 cubs to be released into wild in MP's Kuno National Park

Lalduhoma

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma urges Centre for 'peace bonus' amid state's challenges

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi braces for warm week ahead as mercury set to touch 37 degree Celsius

Topics : Delhi Police women safety sexual abuse

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListSensex TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon