PM Modi flags off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under e-Bus Sewa Scheme

PM Modi flags off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and other officials were present at the event here

Modi, who was in Guwahati to inaugurate several infrastructure projects, flagged off the buses as part of the Centre's push to promote green public transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually flagged off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

Modi, who was in Guwahati to inaugurate several infrastructure projects, flagged off the buses as part of the Centre's push to promote green public transport.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and other officials were present at the event here.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned 428 electric buses for Chandigarh under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa Scheme, according to an official statement.

For the first lot of 100 buses, Convergence Energy Services Limited invited e-tenders for the hiring of buses, and an agreement was signed by the Chandigarh Administration with the lowest bidder, it said.

 

Under the hiring model, procurement, maintenance and operation of the buses are handled by the operator, while fare revenue is collected by the department.

Currently, 80 electric buses are operational in Chandigarh, and with the induction of 25 more, the total has risen to 105, it said.

After the delivery of the remaining 75 buses from the first lot, the city will have 180 electric buses by April or May 2026.

The newly inducted 12-metre low-floor, air-conditioned buses have a range of 224 km on a single charge.

The buses are equipped with a 400 mm low floor for easy boarding, especially for senior citizens, children and women; a power-operated ramp and electronically controlled kneeling mechanism for commuters with disabilities.

A bus has a seating capacity of 36 passengers plus driver and wheelchair space, with a standing capacity of 20 passengers, the statement said.

For enhanced safety and monitoring, the buses are equipped with people-counting cameras at both doors, five CCTV cameras (including passenger area, driver behaviour, reverse and dashboard views), GPS devices, panic buttons integrated with the Command Control Centre of the State Transport Authority, and stop request buttons for passenger convenience.

The Chandigarh Administration aims to replace all diesel buses operating in the tri-city area with electric buses by the end of the 202728 financial year, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

