Business Standard
Home / India News / Kerala govt criticises Centre's negative approach to Wayanad rehabilitation

Kerala govt criticises Centre's negative approach to Wayanad rehabilitation

Noting that the state had already submitted a memorandum to the Centre in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, the minister said the union government is now talking only about the amount

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Rajan said if the disaster is classified as L3, even Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across the country can contribute to the rehabilitation of Wayanad. Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government on Sunday continued to express its displeasure over the delay in central assistance to landslide-hit Wayanad and said the union government was yet to announce the category in which the disaster is classified.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said 100 days have passed since the massive landslides rocked the hamlets of Wayanad, but the state was yet to receive any assistance from the union government for its rehabilitation.

The "negative approach" adopted by the Centre in terms of the rehabilitation of Wayanad was 'painful' for the state, he told reporters here.

The state government has raised demands for central assistance several times.

 

"What Kerala wants is not the amount from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)...What we want is a special package for Wayanad," Rajan said.

Noting that the state had already submitted a memorandum to the Centre in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, the minister said the union government is now talking only about the amount received as SDRF.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Amit Shah unveils passenger terminal at Petrapole in West Bengal

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges nation to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of 'great men'

PM Modi

Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Actor Thalapathy Vijay recently unveiled the flag and anthem of his party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The flag is homage to Tamil kings of the Sangam Age. (PHOTO: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 'Thalapathy' Vijay to talk politics publicly at first meeting

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Govt to push green energy plans, will list ALMM for solar PV cells by 2026

There is no connection between these two, he said.

The minister further explained that the amount in the SDRF is given in connection with any small or big disasters that occur anywhere in the state.

"What Wayanad needs is a special package. The Centre not only remains silent on this, but is also yet to make it clear under which category the Wayanad landslide tragedy is classified... whether it is L1, L2 or L3," the revenue minister said.

According to official sources, there are different categories of disaster as defined by the National Disaster Management Guidelines- L0, L1, L2 and L3.

Rajan said if the disaster is classified as L3, even Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across the country can contribute to the rehabilitation of Wayanad.

"We are waiting patiently...We are continuing to contact the disaster management authority officials. We still hope that we will get assistance from the Centre."  The minister's statement came a day after CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of adopting a stand aimed at destroying the state even during the time of disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Chennai Rains

Heavy rainfall hits multiple regions in Kerala, IMD issues orange alert

Kerala High court

HC orders SIT to investigate drug-alcohol abuse in Malayalam film industry

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Assembly adjourned amid protests after CM, LoP's heated exchange

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Kerala requests Centre to exclude inhabited areas from Periyar buffer zone

Protest, Parliament Protest, Budget Protest, Parliament

Opposition MPs stage walkout to protest Union Budget 2024 in Parliament

Topics : Kerela landslide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon