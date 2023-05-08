Kerala govt orders probe into boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives

A day after the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children, Kerala government on Monday announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs ten lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Addressing the media here after visiting Tirurangandi Taluk hospital and the Kunnummel family which lost 12 members, Vijayan termed the accident as a "tragedy" and said the government will bear the expense of those under treatment.

Vijayan announced the probe and the compensation after an all-party meeting held at Tanur in which senior opposition leaders also participated.

"The all-party meeting has decided for a judicial inquiry in this matter. The probe will cover the technical issues related to the boat's safety among other matters. A judicial commission comprising technical experts will be formed. A Special investigation team of the Kerala police will also probe the matter," Vijayan told the media.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

The CM said the government had earlier set up a safety protocol for tourist boats and will examine whether they were followed or not in connection with the incident.

He also informed that two out of the ten admitted in the hospital have been discharged and eight persons were under treatment.

The boat had capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

The state government has announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.