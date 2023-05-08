close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Parliamentary panel to hear Civil Aviation Ministry on 'fixing of airfares'

The meeting comes amid reports of "steep hike" in fares on flights from violence-hit Manipur even as some airlines have temporarily waived off some charges including for rescheduling flights

ANI General News
flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will on Monday hear representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the issue of 'fixing of airfares'.

The agenda of the meeting also includes considering and adopting draft reports on - 'Heritage Theft - The Illegal Trade in Indian Antiquities and the Challenges of Retrieving and Safeguarding Our Tangible Cultural Heritage' and 'Development of Greenfield and Brownfield Airports and Issues pertaining to Civil Enclaves in Defence Airports'.

The meeting of committee members to hear Civil Aviation Ministry officials on the fixing of airfares is scheduled for 3.30 pm.

Senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy is chairman of Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

The meeting comes amid reports of "steep hike" in fares on flights from violence-hit Manipur even as some airlines have temporarily waived off some charges including for rescheduling flights.

People have complained that there has been a steep rise in fares on flights between Guwahati and Manipur's capital Imphal.

Also Read

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Nepal plane crash: Singapore's Transport Ministry to analyse black boxes

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Nation saw Indira, Rajiv bleed for India: Sibal to PM for royal family dig

1 prisoner dead as Pakistan set to release 199 Indian fishermen on Friday

Bihar arranges special flight to bring back students stranded in Manipur

SC rejects plea of Bihar YouTuber's against invoking NSA over fake videos

Defence Min Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Also, Go First, a budget airline, has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal.

Go First Airlines said that the non-supply of engines by the US-based manufacturer has impacted its operations. This has impacted airfares in sectors where the airline was operating.

Parliamentary panel members said that discussing the issue of airfares is important.

"It has been seen many times that the airfares rise during summer vacations. Today officials of the aviation ministry have been called and discussion will take place regarding airfares," a committee member told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry airfares Flight ticket prices

First Published: May 08 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India, Canada trade ministers to review progress in talks regarding FTA

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Yoon Suk Yeol, Fumio Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit

Yoon Suk Yeol, Fumio Kishida
5 min read

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Another explosion near Amritsar's Golden Temple, no injury reported

Golden Temple
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
1 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon