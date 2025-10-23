Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools scheme

Kerala signs MoU with Education Ministry to join PM SHRI Schools scheme

The scheme aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central assistance. Each selected school receive an annual average assistance of ₹1 crore for five years

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

It was after a prolonged spell of uncertainty that the Kerala government under the Left Democratic Front decided to become a signatory to the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, brushing aside objections raised by key coalition partner CPI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, officials said.

It was after a prolonged spell of uncertainty that the Kerala government under the Left Democratic Front decided to become a signatory to the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, brushing aside objections raised by key coalition partner CPI.

The scheme aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central assistance. Each selected school receive an annual average assistance of Rs 1 crore for five years.

Sivankutty confirmed that the decision to join the scheme has been communicated to the Centre, and the department's secretary has been instructed to sign the agreement.

 

"This was the only way to secure the Centre's share of Rs 1,500 crore, which is pending for various educational programmes in Kerala," the minister said.

Also Read

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

SIT arrests Sabarimala administrative officer in gold missing case

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu's helicopter wheels sink into Kerala's newly concreted helipad

Suicide

Kerala farmer's suicide: Congress, BJP stage protest demanding action

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

Although the CPIM and the Department of General Education had agreed to join the PM SHRI project much earlier, the Kerala government was forced to backtrack on the decision twice following strong objections from the CPI.

The latest decision to proceed was taken without placing the matter before the state Cabinet.

Initially, the state government had opposed joining the scheme, arguing that it could pave the way for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala.

Concerns were also raised over the requirement to display boards identifying schools as PM SHRI Schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh unveils new defence revenue procurement manual 2025

Election

Datanomics: Half of Bihar's MLAs face serious charges ahead of pollspremium

stubble burning

Stubble burning cases in Punjab cross 500 despite govt efforts: PPCB data

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

B R Gavai

Courts are custodians of democracy, not just law interpreters: CJI Gavai

Topics : India News Kerala Kerala government Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon