close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Noida emerges as hub of hawala deals in the guise of CSR in last few months

Several hawala rackets for laundering black money have been unearthed in Noida in the last few months. The business that is thriving in Noida, has made it a hub of hawala deals

IANS Noida
Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several hawala rackets for laundering black money have been unearthed in Noida in the last few months. The business that is thriving in Noida, has made it a hub of hawala deals.

 

 

With the increase in business in hi-tech city Noida, the network of the hawala business is also increasing. The Noida police has unearthed three to four such big hawala rackets in the last one year.

From the investigation, it has been revealed that converting black money into white is being done continuously in Noida under the new hawala module, in which many big shell companies of Noida are also involved.

The Noida Police Commissionerate has busted two hawala rackets in the last one week. One had connections with Jaipur, in which Rs 10 lakh has been found, although it was just token money and the deal was to be of Rs 2 crore. The other one has a Patna connection, in which Rs 50 lakh has been unearthed.

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Wealthy Indians reporting lower income, paying less tax: DSE study

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

Heatwave in 18 UP districts till Monday, warning issued: IMD official

BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near border in Punjab

In a first, transgender fashion show organised in Gujarat's Surat

LIVE: Moscow claims it has captured Bakhmut, epicentre of Ukraine fighting

Before this, the Sector 58 police had seized more than Rs 3 crore from hawala traders of Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. The accused were allegedly trying to convert black money into white by forging CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund.

The accused arrested in Noida were giving cash by taking CSR funds of many companies in India and abroad in their shell companies on 33 per cent commission.

Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate probe hawala deals. Besides the IB and ED, the Income Tax Department has also been roped in to investigate the hawala cases in which arrests have been made in Noida.

It has been found during the investigation by many agencies that Noida is fast becoming a new centre for hawala business.

What is CSR?

Domestic and overseas companies have to give a fixed amount under the CSR fund for social work on behalf of the government. Under CSR, big companies have to spend crores of rupees. In such a situation, the accused used to contact the owners of a big company and put a part of their CSR fund in their fake company and used to convert the cash from black to white by showing their money spent in social work. Showing the CSR fund in their balance sheet, many big companies also get rebate in tax.

--IANS

pkt/uk/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CSR Uttar Pradesh noida hawala

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

G7 urges China to press Russia to end Ukraine war, respect Taiwan's status

G7 Summit, Japan
4 min read

Quad leaders express concern over humanitarian consequences of Ukraine war

G7 Summit, Japan
5 min read

UP CM warns officials against delay in providing welfare schemes benefits

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
1 min read

4 river basins in Himachal Pradesh see decline in snow cover: Research

Tourists enjoy in the snow at Gulmarg near Srinagar
4 min read

Water near ethanol plant in Ferozepur found unfit for drinking: CPCB

water, groundwater
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

IAF temporarily grounds fleet of around 50 MiG-21 fighter aircraft

An IAF team during the rehearsal for Aero India 2023 (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Samruddhi Expressway sees 39 deaths in accidents since launch in Dec 2022

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
2 min read

DRI seizes 18.1 kg whale vomit worth Rs 31.67 crore in Tamil Nadu

Humpback Whale
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon