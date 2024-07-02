Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KMF achieves milestone, procures one crore litres of milk a day: CM

The milk production in Karnataka was 90 lakh litres a day in May last year. Now, the KMF is getting one crore litres of milk a day. This is a milestone in the history of KMF, Siddaramaiah said

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Milk Federation achieves historic feat, milk procurement now highest.| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the Karnataka Milk Federation -- known for its 'Nandini' brand of dairy products -- has achieved a milestone of procuring one crore litres of milk a day from farmers.
The milk production in Karnataka was 90 lakh litres a day in May last year. Now, the KMF is getting one crore litres of milk a day. This is a milestone in the history of KMF, Siddaramaiah said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He recalled that when he was the Animal Husbandry Minister many years ago, he had handed over management of dairies to milk unions.
The Chief Minister said the State now has 15 milk unions, 15 mother dairies and 16,000 societies of milk growers.
He said the quantity of milk in half and one litre milk packets of 'Nandini" has been increased by 50 ML due to the rising milk procurement, and proportionately prices were increased by Rs two recently.
Due to the increase in milk production, we have increased the milk quantity in the packets. This has been done because we cannot say to the milk growers, who are basically farmers, that we cannot procure extra milk they are producing, Siddaramaiah explained.
He said the opposition BJP did not understand this and started making a hue and cry that the Karnataka government increased the milk price.
The BJP leaders are spreading lies on this issue because I feel that they have no concern for farmers. The government is giving Rs 5 crore a day to the milk producers as honorarium, which is Rs 1,800 crore annually, the Chief Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiummilk factory amul mother dairy

On the boil: Why are milk prices rising when the supply is healthy?

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Prices not hiked as additional cost is for more quantity of milk: K'taka CM

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls

Frames per second: The churning and the counting

Bikanervala

Bikanervala Foods won't hike sweets' prices; to absorb rise in milk prices

Amul

Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2 per litre across all variants from June 3

Topics : Milk prices milk production Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Animal husbandry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon