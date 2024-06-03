Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bikanervala Foods won't hike sweets' prices; to absorb rise in milk prices

With effect from Monday, Amul and Mother Dairy have increased the liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Bikanervala

Bikanervala Foods is one of the leading players in sweets and snacks products.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bikanervala Foods Ltd said it will not increase the prices of sweetsas of now and has decided to absorb the hike in rates of milk by leading suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy.
With effect from Monday, Amul and Mother Dairy have increased the liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The recent surge in milk prices is likely to have an impact on the consumers and small sweet shop owners, leading to higher prices for milk-related products. However, it's important to note that the demand for 'mithai' and other milk-based products may not be significantly affected by these rising costs," said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.
 
"We are absorbing the increased cost of milk and have no immediate plans to pass it on to our consumer," he added.
Aggarwal said the company is carefully balancing consumer price sensitivity with price elasticity and competitive dynamics.
"While we aim to maintain a steady volume momentum, if this scenario persists, we may need to consider adjusting the prices of our products in the future," he said.
Bikanervala Foods is one of the leading players in sweets and snacks products.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Milk prices Amul Mother Dairy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon