Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to conduct another household survey before changing CPI: Report

The findings could lead to a decrease in the weighting of food in the CPI, which is used by the central bank to frame monetary policy

Consumer Price Index

The final report of the 2022/23 household survey will be released in two to three months, said Geeta Singh Rathore, director general of the National Sample Survey

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will conduct another survey of household consumption as well as of items and brands at retailers to obtain a comprehensive picture of domestic spending before revising the consumer price index (CPI), two government officials said.
 
Over the weekend, the government released initial findings of the 2022/23 household consumption expenditure survey, the first in over a decade, showing the share of food in household spending had shrunk substantially.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The findings could lead to a decrease in the weighting of food in the CPI, which is used by the central bank to frame monetary policy.
 
"The government will wait for the results of the 2023/24 household consumption expenditure survey - conducted between August 2023 and July 2024 - to make changes in the CPI index," said Pronab Sen, the head of a government panel on statistics.
 
As incomes increase, people are spending less on cereals, and more on processed food, clothing, health services and consumer durables, he said, referring to the survey findings.
 
Sen, India's former chief statistician who is heading a panel to review the quality of data, said that before adding new items to the CPI index, a retail market survey would also be required to finalise "representative items and brands".
 
"This market survey could take 5-6 months. So realistically the change in the base year of the CPI index could happen only next year," he said. The CPI index base year is currently 2012.
 
The final report of the 2022/23 household survey will be released in two to three months, said Geeta Singh Rathore, director general of the National Sample Survey.
 
"The new CPI index, whenever it is released, would be more closer to the price changes in the economy," she said.
 

Also Read

Household savings fall to decades low, borrowing rises: RBI data

City rents pinch more than before: Household consumption expenditure survey

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Rural non-food spend over 50% for first time: Consumer expenditure survey

Meta launches an integrated safety campaign to tackle misinformation

Telangana to develop next phase of 'Genome Valley', says CM Revanth Reddy

Tamil Nadu's VOC Port will be India's first green hydrogen hub: Sonowal

Indian sentenced to 20 years jail term over Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths

Vietnam imports husked brown rice from India for re-exports: Reports

Topics : Consumer Price Index consumption RBI food inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon