Home / India News / Kolkata rape-murder: "BJP workers to go to DM's office and give deputation"

Kolkata rape-murder: "BJP workers to go to DM's office and give deputation"

BJP workers had clashed with police as they 'gheraoed' District Magistrate's (DMs) office in Cooch Behar

BJP workers had clashed with police as they 'gheraoed' District Magistrate's (DMs) office in Cooch Behar Credit: X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA (BJP) Nisith Pramanik said the party has decided to go to the District Magistrate's (DM) office in every district of the state and give them a deputation in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's rape and murder case.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said "In every district of the state, the party has decided to go to the DM's office and give them a deputation."
Further, he said that slogans of 'we want justice' were raised by the people in a peaceful protest.
"We raised slogans of 'we want justice' and staged a peaceful protest. Everyone has seen how the West Bengal police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges on the people. Around 17 women workers were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries due to the lathi charges. Several of our party workers have been missing," he added.
Further, he said that the attack by the police was not just on the people but on the democracy.
"This attack by the police is not just on the people but on the democracy. The West Bengal Police detained me along with 24 party workers. The West Bengal Police has completely disobeyed the Supreme Court's rule on no attack on people who stage a peaceful protest," he said.

BJP workers had clashed with police as they 'gheraoed' District Magistrate's (DMs) office in Cooch Behar.
Meanwhile, in Siliguri, BJP workers staged protests outside the SDO Office demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar case and calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
A BJP protester, while speaking to ANI, said they will also protest at every block office in Bengal on September 4.
A protesting BJP worker told ANI, "After the Chief Minister came to power, there is no security for women in West Bengal. We are demanding justice for RG Kar and the resignation of the Chief Minister for this reason. We will protest at every block office in Bengal on September 4, and we will conduct a chakka jam (roadblock) from 12 pm to 2 pm on September 6.

Topics : Narendra Modi Kolkata Medical college doctors protests BJP

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

