Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Oppn example of what happens in absence of internal democracy: PM Modi

Oppn example of what happens in absence of internal democracy: PM Modi

Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive, he said the 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP build itself further

Modi, Narendra Modi

BJP president J P Nadda enrolled Modi as the first member, marking the launch of the drive. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying many of them are examples of what happens when political organisations do not follow internal democracy.
Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive, he said the 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP build itself further through this campaign.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the BJP's membership drive held every six years, existing memberships are renewed and new members are enrolled into its fold.
BJP president J P Nadda enrolled Modi as the first member, marking the launch of the drive.
The prime minister asked BJP members to think innovatively and make border villages fortresses for the party.
PM Modi said the new generation is not aware of headlines about scams 10 years ago, and asked party leaders to target the 18-25 year age group during the membership drive.

More From This Section

Abhishek Manu Singhvi,Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

Rahul Gandhi will be PM 100% when Cong comes to power: Abhishek Singhvi

Demolition

SC says no demolitions just for being accused; pan-India guidelines coming

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Abolish Guv's post or appoint statured individuals by consensus: Singhvi

Recalling the BJP's rise from its humble beginning as a two-MP party in Lok Sabha, Modi credited its commitment to the ideology of nation-first and people's welfare for its rise.
The BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh were mocked by its rivals, he said, adding that the ruling party has done a lot to change the country's political culture.
Modi likened the BJP's membership drive to welcoming new members to a family. The drive is not about numbers but is all about an ideological and emotional campaign, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong levels new charges against Sebi chief, asks PM to come clean

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP,BJP logo

BJP crisis deepens in J&K: Anger, exits, power clashes ahead of polls

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon