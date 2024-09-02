Business Standard
Bihar CM lays foundation stone for Rs 1,347 cr drinking water project

CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a state industrial training institute, tech labs, installation of street lights projects and construction of Anganwadi centres

CM inaugurated the scheme for the supply of drinking water to the cities of Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram. | File photo: PTI

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday laid the foundation stone for a project valued at Rs 1,347 crore for supplying water from the Sone river for drinking purposes in Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram cities.
The project will be completed in two years.
Besides, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a state industrial training institute, tech labs, installation of street lights projects and construction of Anganwadi centres at Dehri in Rohtas district.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others, Kuamr also gave a cheque of Rs 74.17 crore for the distribution among 1,864 self-help groups associated with the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), popularly known as JEEVIKA, in Bihar.
The CM inaugurated the scheme for the supply of drinking water to the cities of Aurangabad, Dehri and Sasaram. In this scheme, the water of the Son river will be supplied to people. This will the dependence of these cities on groundwater, the water resources minister told PTI.
Last year, Kumar had dedicated the ambitious Ganga water supply scheme to the people of Gaya, Rajgir and Nawada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Drinking water

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

