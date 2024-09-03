Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / DERC likely to delay tariff announcement as new members yet to take charge

DERC likely to delay tariff announcement as new members yet to take charge

In March this year, the committee recommended the names of Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar, as protem members of the DERC

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The chief minister's office (CMO) said in April that since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was under judicial custody, it was unable to seek instructions from him, and it returned the file for the oath of office by the newly selected members.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For the fourth year running, the national capital power regulator DERC is likely to miss announcement of a new power tariff for the city due to delay in two new members of the panel taking charge, sources said on Monday.
The Delhi government and LG Office have been blaming each another for the delay, sources claimed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announces a new tariff after an elaborate consultation process involving hearings with stakeholders, including the consumers and power companies that takes months.
The Supreme Court in November last year formed a committee to select two members of the three-membered Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
In March this year, the committee recommended the names of Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar, as protem members of the DERC.
The sources said the power department sent the files for the approval of the Lt governor and the chief minister.

More From This Section

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh national calamity

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Andhra CM Naidu visits flood-hit Vijayawada, leads rescue and relief ops

manufacturing

UP govt sets aside 1,000 acres in Agra for green manufacturing units

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM lays foundation stone for Rs 1,347 cr drinking water project

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ED custody in money laundering case

The chief minister's office (CMO) said in April that since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was under judicial custody, it was unable to seek instructions from him, and it returned the file for the oath of office by the newly selected members.
After the approval of Delhi LG, the two protem members were appointed in August.
However, the sources said they are yet to take oath of office as mandated by the Electricity Act 2003 and DERC (salary allowances and other conditions of service of the chairman and members) Rules 2001.
The file of oath of the new members was sent to Delhi's power minister on August 8 and it is still pending, they claimed.
Delhi government sources said the file came last week but there are "some irregularities" that are being examined by the power minister.
Once all issues are clarified, "due action" will be taken in the matter , they said.
A senior power department of official said, "The delay in new members taking charge due to lack of clarity over oath, was hindering functioning of the DERC, including announcement of new annual power tariff."

Power tariff of Delhi has not been issued since 2021-22 and the Union Power Ministry has raised concern over it, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Centre targeting our leaders, MLAs; Amanatullah arrested without proof: AAP

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Supreme Court, SC

Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving AAP's Vijay Nair

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

SC grants bail to Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

AAP

AAP launches outreach campaign to directly connect with Delhi voters

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal electricity sector Power Tariff Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon