Govt greenlights Rs 18,036 crore for 309 km Mumbai-Indore rail line

The rail project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'New India', said CCEA. | File Photo

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light for a new railway line between Indore and Manmad (Maharashtra).

Spanning six districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the project will extend the Indian Railways network by approximately 309 km.

It will involve the construction of 30 new stations, thereby improving connectivity to the aspirational district of Barwani. This new line will connect nearly 1,000 villages and benefit a population of about three million.

The project, with an investment of roughly Rs 18,036 crore, is a product of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. According to the CCEA's notification issued on Monday, this project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision for a New India, aiming to make the region self-reliant ("Atmanirbhar") by fostering comprehensive development, which in turn will increase employment and self-employment opportunities.

Manmad-Indore rail line: Benefits

The project is expected to boost tourism by providing a shorter route between the western and southwestern regions of the country and Central India. This will likely increase tourist visits to various religious and tourist destinations in the Ujjain-Indore region, including the Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

The new rail line will also offer direct connectivity from the Pithampur Auto Cluster, which hosts 90 large units and 700 small to medium industries, to the gateway port of JNPA and other state ports. It will further link millet-producing districts in Madhya Pradesh and onion-producing districts in Maharashtra, facilitating better distribution to northern and southern regions of the country.

This route will also be crucial for the transportation of key commodities like agricultural products, fertilisers, containers, iron ore, steel, cement, and petroleum products. The capacity expansion is projected to handle additional freight traffic of about 26 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).