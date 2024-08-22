UP govt to provide 200k jobs over next two years, says CM Adityanath

He urged local youths to actively participate in the upcoming job openings. | File photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the state government plans to provide 2,00,000 government jobs over the next two years, according to an official statement. Speaking at an employment and loan fair at BIT College here, he emphasised that employment opportunities have become more inclusive, highlighting that previously, youths from western Uttar Pradesh were "often excluded" from such opportunities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CM Adityanath announced that the state government will provide government jobs to two lakh youth in the next two years, according to the statement. "Starting Friday, the recruitment process for over 60,000 police positions will begin across the state," Adityanath said.

He urged local youths to actively participate in the upcoming job openings, asserting that no one would question their capabilities.

He also warned that "any attempt to jeopardize the future of the youth would result in severe consequences", including imprisonment and confiscation of assets, according to the statement.

During the event, more than 5,000 youths were given appointment letters, it stated.

Additionally, Rs 30 crore in loans were distributed to selected beneficiaries and MSME entrepreneurs, it said.

The CM also distributed tablets to over 1,000 students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme and announced that employment fairs would be organised every three months in various districts, it added.

During the event, the CM also referred to the communal violence witnessed in the region in the past and noted the significant development projects being undertaken in Muzaffarnagar, particularly in the Mirapur assembly constituency.

He said the state government is moving forward with plans to expand the Mawana sugar mill. He praised the connection of Shuktirth with the Ganga and the global recognition of local jaggery.

The CM took a swipe at the opposition, questioning the status of a one-lakh rupee bond previously issued by them.

He hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly siding with those accused of crimes against women, describing it as the Opposition party's "model" of working



During the speech, the CM also pointed out his government's support for athletes and talked about the construction of the state's first sports university in Meerut to nurture sporting talent.

"We have provided government jobs to 500 athletes, and those who win medals for the country will find a government job waiting for them in UP," he added.

The CM noted the shift from the era of industrial decline and migration from UP, highlighting current large-scale investments and infrastructure projects such as airports in Saharanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar.

He emphasised that the government's focus is on fostering unity and addressing the needs of youth, the poor, women and farmers.