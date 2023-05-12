close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L-G refuses to abide by top court verdict, forced to approach again: AAP

AAP's MP Sanjay accused LG Saxena of refusing to abide by Supreme Court's verdict on the services matter and said his action had prompted them to approach the apex court again

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused LG V K Saxena of refusing to abide by the Supreme Court's verdict on the services matter and said his action had prompted them to approach the apex court again.

A day after the Supreme Court held it has legislative and executive powers over all but three services, the Delhi government moved the apex court on Friday alleging the Centre was not implementing the decision to transfer its services secretary, a potential flashpoint in the running feud between the two.

The city's AAP government said the Centre may be held liable for contempt of court.

"The L-G has already said that he does not believe in the Supreme Court. Today, he refused to accept the order of the chief justice of India as well," Singh alleged.

"This way a constitutional crisis will arise. The SC judgment is very clear. Except for land, law and order, and police, the L-G is bound to follow the decision of the Delhi Government on all other subjects," he said.

The AAP MP alleged that Delhi's L-G was "dictatorial, arrogant and bossy".

Also Read

AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2

Termination of aircraft leases would have no consequence: Go First

India is committed to Indian Ocean nations' well being: EAM Jaishankar

Textiles ministry efforts led to CBI probe against 12 in subsidy fraud case

India is a focus market for the carrier, says KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Court orders charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

"Does he have the right to stay on the post? He should be removed... Despite the SC's verdict, he is showcasing dictatorial behaviour. That is why we have approached the Supreme Court again. Now there is no way left for the Modi government and LG to run away from this. This is the height of shamelessness," Singh added.

In a major victory for the AAP dispensation in its protracted battle with the Centre, the apex court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services, except for public order, police and land.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government on Friday, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, saying the top court delivered the judgment just yesterday and now there can be contempt.

Under Article 141 of the Constitution, there can be contempt of this court's order and a bench needs to hear this urgently, Singhvi said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said he will constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

Ashish More, secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department, was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI gave a unanimous verdict, putting an end to the eight-year dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government.

Against the backdrop of frequent run-ins between the AAP government and the Centre's point person, the lieutenant governor, the apex court asserted that an elected government needs to have control over bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility will be adversely affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP Supreme Court

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Textiles ministry efforts led to CBI probe against 12 in subsidy fraud case

S Jaishankar
3 min read

IOB net up 19% to Rs 656 cr in Q4FY23, income rises 16% to Rs 5,271 cr

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
2 min read
Premium

Capex by large state-run firms jump 121% to Rs 53,000 crore in April

capex
3 min read
Premium

Nutritional labelling: Don't scare, but sensitise

nutrition
5 min read

Have retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukraine
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon