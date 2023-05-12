close

India is a focus market for the carrier, says KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Reflecting the growing traffic to and from India, the group increased its seat capacity on Indian routes by 22 per cent as compared to 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Friday said India is a focus market for the carrier as it introduced a new class for travellers on its flights between various Indian cities and Amsterdam.

The airline is part of the Air France-KLM Group, which recorded passenger traffic of one million on Indian routes in 2022.

India is the world's third largest and one of the fastest aviation markets in the world.

Currently, Air France-KLM operates up to 46 weekly flights connecting four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It also has a codeshare agreement with IndiGo for more than 30 cities.

Reflecting the growing traffic to and from India, the group increased its seat capacity on Indian routes by 22 per cent as compared to 2022.

KLM has introduced the 'premium comfort class' on the Indian routes.

"The launch highlights the importance of India as a focus market for KLM. The new premium comfort class will be available on flights between Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to Amsterdam and several destinations across KLM's global network," the airline said in a release on Friday.

Claude Sarre, General Manager India subcontinent Air France-KLM, said the development strengthens KLM's standing as a global network carrier offering an appealing and varied range of onboard products.

Moreover, the group is looking to reduce fuel consumption with its young fleet.

In 2022, KLM the airline operated with 1 per cent of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and aims to increase the quantum to 10 per cent in 2030 and 63 per cent in 2050.

Air France-KLM is a major player in international air transport. The group's global network offers flights to over 300 destinations, covered by Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Transavia, as per its website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

