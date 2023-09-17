close
L&T Realty records complete sell-out of 1st residential project in Chennai

L&T Realty is engaged in the construction of Avinya Enclave in Manapakkam and the residential project is spread over seven acres

rent, real estate

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
L&T Realty, the real estate division of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, has sold out all the homes in the first phase of its maiden residential project in the city, the company said on Sunday.
L&T Realty is engaged in the construction of Avinya Enclave in Manapakkam and the residential project is spread over seven acres.
The first phase comprises four towers -- 500 apartments with a mix of two, three and four-BHK residential units.
The price of an apartment at Avinya Enclave starts at Rs 90 lakh, a company statement said here.
"L&T is a respected brand, and it is a great honour for us to launch our first residential project in Chennai. Proximity to the proposed Manapakkam Metro station and being surrounded by thriving retail and commercial hubs adds to the many benefits that this project has," said L&T Realty CEO and MD, Shrikant Joshi.
The project, launched on September 9, is designed to ensure optimal utilisation of open spaces and provide ample sunlight and cross ventilation, the statement added.

Topics : L&T Realty Real Estate Chennai

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

