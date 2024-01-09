Sensex (    %)
                        
Won't accept derogatory comments on our PM: Sharad Pawar on Maldives row

In a press conference, the NCP chief stressed the importance of respecting the Prime Minister and his post

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar addressed the controversy surrounding a Maldives MP's derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it is unacceptable for anyone from another country holding a position to make disparaging remarks about the Indian Prime Minister.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar emphasised the importance of respecting the Prime Minister's post. He said, "He (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister of our country, and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it."
The veteran politician also spoke on the need to uphold the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and denounced any offensive statements directed at PM Modi from external sources. "We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country," Pawar reasserted.

The controversy arose after a Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members, made disparaging remarks about PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Despite the comments, Indians, including cricketers and celebrities, expressed support for promoting local tourist destinations and endorsed PM Modi's call for boosting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Online travel platforms, EaseMyTrip and MakeMyTrip also announced that they would be launching special campaigns to promote domestic tourism.

The Maldives government distanced itself from the remarks, with Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer stating that such comments against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and did not represent the official position of the Maldives government. The Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, held discussions with Maldivian Ambassador at Large Ali Naseer Mohamed to address bilateral issues and concerns arising from the derogatory comments. Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also condemned the use of "hateful language" against India, affirming the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

China, a close ally of Maldives, also commented on the matter. In an editorial, China's state media Global Times, wrote, "Beijing has never asked Male to reject New Delhi because of the conflicts between China and India, nor does it view cooperation between the Maldives and India as unfriendly or a threat.”

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Maldives ties Maldives India relations India Maldives India Prime Minister Sharad Pawar BS Web Reports NCP

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

