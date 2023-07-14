Live updates:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism and it will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower. PM Modi said that Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer.Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday attacked the Haryana government over the flood situation in the state, alleging that it did not make adequate preparations, despite warnings of heavy rain. The former chief minister, who has in the past two days visited some flood-affected districts, including Ambala, said that "but the failure of the BJP-JJP government is also clearly visible in this as there was early warning of heavy rains, but the government did not make proper preparations to deal with the situation".As the overflowing Yamuna disrupted daily life in parts of the national capital on Thursday, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12, exacerbating the already dire situation. The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city, intensifying the challenges faced by residents. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swiftly took action, directing immediate reinforcements to be dispatched to the site, according to a statement.