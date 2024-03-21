LIVE: US recognises Arunachal as Indian territory, says senior official

A senior Biden administration official today said that the United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as an Indian territory and opposes any attempts by China to advance its territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This comes days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there.



A two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Kabir Nagar Thursday early morning resulting in the death of two people. One person was left injured. Three workers were trapped under the rubble of the building. Officials from rescue services received a call at 2:16 am about the collapse of an old construction building. The victims were identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The injured person has been identified as Rehan, 22. Police said that Legal action will be taken in the matter.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hours after speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and emphasised India's commitment to peace amid the war between the two countries. Multiple media outlets reported that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin invited PM Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha polls.In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi stated he spoke to Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as Russia's President. "We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," PM Modi said.



Two earthquakes hit Maharashtra's Hingoli city, in a span of 10 minutes, in the early hours of Thursday. The first tremor measure 4.5 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology. It shook the city at nearly 06.08 am. The second tremor measured 3.6 on the Richter Scale, the National Center for Seismology stated.