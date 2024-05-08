LIVE: Hooda should begin process to bring down BJP govt in Haryana, says JJP's Digvijay Chautala

After three Independent legislators withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala Tuesday asserted that former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people". Reducing the government to a minority in the state assembly, three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini government and announced they would back the Congress. The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

After reports of pro-Khalistan imagery at a Nagar Kirtan parade at Malton in Toronto emerged, India criticised Canada for giving space to separatist elements. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them."The Maldives government led by President Mohamed Muizzu is sending its Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer for the first high-level ministerial visit on May 9. This development comes as the deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from Maldives ends on May 10. Zameer will be in India on an official visit on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday. Soon after winning the elections in November 2023, Muizzu, who is perceived as pro-China, had told India to withdraw its military personnel from the island country.