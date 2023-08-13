Lawyers' duty is to protect Constitution in today's circumstances: Raj CM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday urged lawyers in the state to protect the Constitutional values of the country in today's "worrying circumstances".

He said lawyers made significant contributions in the country's freedom movement and their role is important in building an ideal society.

"They have deep knowledge of the basic sentiments of the Constitution. In today's worrying circumstances, it is the duty of the advocates to protect the constitutional values of the country," Gehlot said.

He was addressing the Chief Minister-Advocate dialogue at the his official residence on Saturday.

Later, in the evening he also inaugurated 160 newly constructed flats for MLAs near the Rajasthan Assembly.

He said, "The role of lawyers is important in building an ideal society. Lawyers made important contribution in India's freedom movement. Be it Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru or Motilal Nehru, all were lawyers," he said.

The chief minister said Rajasthan is the only state to have passed the Advocates Protection Act.

On this occasion, Law Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the state government runs several schemes for advocates. Former Minister of State for Education Shri Govind Singh Dotasra said employment opportunities for advocates will increase with the creation of new districts in the state.