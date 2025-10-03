Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Leh violence: Ladakh leaders voice concerns during discussion at JNU

Leh violence: Ladakh leaders voice concerns during discussion at JNU

LAB and KDA are two organisations spearheading the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

On September 24, an initially peaceful protest during a shutdown call given by the LAB youth wing turned violent. The shutdown call was given after two out of 15 people, who were on a fast in support of the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, were hospitalised after their condition deteriorated. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders from Ladakh on Friday expressed anguish over the recent violence in Leh, and questioned the legality of the police firing that killed four people and left several others injured.

They were speaking at a public discussion on 'Ladakh Crisis: The Battle of Identity', organised by Ladakh Students Forum at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union office.

The speakers included Leh Apex Body's (LAB) legal advisor Mustafa Haji, political activist and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) member Sajjad Kargili, and former MLA and KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai.

LAB and KDA are two organisations spearheading the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

 

"We did not get a chance to process our grief," said Haji, recalling the chaos at Leh's hospitals. "Doctors were ill-equipped to handle the situation. Some were forced to perform surgeries beyond their capabilities, and there were not enough vehicles to transfer the injured."  On September 24, an initially peaceful protest during a shutdown call given by the LAB youth wing turned violent. The shutdown call was given after two out of 15 people, who were on a fast in support of the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, were hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

Also Read

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Ladakh L-G says normalcy restored in Leh, pledges to avert future unrest

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Schools up to class 8 to reopen in Leh as situation returns to normal

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Tourism in Ladakh suffers as Leh remains under curfew following clashes

The protesters clashed with police, pelted stones and torched vehicles. Police opened fire, killing four people and injuring dozens of others.

At the discussion on Friday, Haji questioned the legality of the police firing.

"Even if the protesters turn aggressive, there are procedures the CRPF (central reserve police force) must follow. They shot four people with little remorse," he said.

Kargili, who visited Leh after the incident, called the hospital scenes "heartbreaking" and asked, "Where were the lapses that forced the security forces to open fire?"  The speakers condemned what they described as government apathy towards Ladakh's crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Defence, S-400

India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

Radio

TRAI issues recommendations for digital radio rollout in 13 cities

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Indian legal system guided by rule of law, not bulldozer rule: CJI Gavai

Indian syrup, WHO, syrup, Iraq

Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Topics : India News Leh Ladakh JNU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon