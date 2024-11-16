Business Standard
LG asks Delhi Police to launch identification drive for illegal immigrants

All government agencies should ensure that no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, it added

It also mentioned that the Chief Secretary may issue instructions to District Magistrates through the Divisional Commissioner to exercise extra vigil in the verification of people

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Taking cognisance of reports that there was a "spurt" in the number of illegal immigrants in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued instructions to police to remain "extra vigilant" and conduct a month-long drive to identify them.

The principal secretary of Delhi LG wrote to the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, Commissioner MCD and Chairman NDMC and raised concerns that there are reports that efforts are underway for getting their identity documents such as Aadhar, Election identity Card, etc, prepared on the basis of fake documents and adopting manipulative process.

"Election Identity Card, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them with the most powerful right of democracy i.e., the Right to Vote in our country. Giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian Citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to National security," the letter said.

 

It also mentioned that the Chief Secretary may issue instructions to District Magistrates through the Divisional Commissioner to exercise extra vigil in the verification of people applying for identity documents.

"Separately, Commissioner Police may also issue instructions to field-level officials to be extra vigilant especially while undertaking inspections of squatters along the roadside and on vacant Government land. Further, Delhi Police shall conduct a special drive for one month for identification of illegal immigrants and take further action in coordination with central agencies," the letter said.

"All government agencies should ensure that no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," it added.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

