Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'

Air quality in the capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 196 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)