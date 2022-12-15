JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 196 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:26 IST

`
