Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Kashmir from Dec 13 to 17: IMD

Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Kashmir from Dec 13 to 17: IMD

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the valley, especially the areas around the water bodies, the Met said

In Gulmarg, the temperature settled at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, up from zero degrees Celsius, the weather office said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

There was a slight respite from cold conditions across Kashmir as the minimum temperatures increased a bit owing to overcast skies, even as the meteorological department forecast light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up from the previous night's minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was 1.7 degrees below the normal for this time of the season, they said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the valley, especially the areas around the water bodies, the Met said.

 

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in north Kashmir's Kupwara settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

Kokernag, and Gulmarg -- the popular ski resort in north Kashmir -- were the only recorded places in Kashmir where night temperatures settled above the freezing point.

In Gulmarg, the temperature settled at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, up from zero degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, logged a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pulwama was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the neighbouring Shopian recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, they said.

Kashmir is inching towards 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period that sets in on December 21 -- when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

So far this winter, the valley has not seen any major wet spell, with the prevailing dry weather leading to an increase in ailments like cough and common cold.

Doctors have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of very light snowfall at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir from December 13 to 17.

While the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy on 18 and 19, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places of the valley on December 20-21 when 'Chillai Kalan' sets in, the Met informed.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist at many places in the valley over the coming days, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar snowfall Indian Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

