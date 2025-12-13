Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Road works of ₹1.5 trillion have been approved for Maharashtra: Gadkari

Road works of ₹1.5 trillion have been approved for Maharashtra: Gadkari

The Nagpur MP visited the legislature complex to attend an event marking the centenary celebration of the Vidhan Parishad

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari said that the DPR process for the Hadapsar-Yavat Elevated Road is underway, and the work will start after the elections (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said road works valued at ₹1.50 trillion have been approved for Maharashtra for 2026.

The works will begin in the next three months, he told reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, where the state legislature session is underway.

The Nagpur MP visited the legislature complex to attend an event marking the centenary celebration of the Vidhan Parishad.

Gadkari told reporters that MSIDC (Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation) will construct a new Pune-Sambhajinagar expressway for ₹16,318 crore, and an MoU has been processed.

The new expressway will reduce the travelling time from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to two hours and from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Nagpur in two-and-a-half hours.

 

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Over 128K people bitten by stray dogs in Mumbai in 2024: Eknath Shinde

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra brings IAS officers under purview of Lokayukta with amendment

Ravindra Chavan, Maharashtra

Told to form alliance at any cost before civic polls: Maharashtra BJP Prez

He said the 'bhoomipujan' (ground-breaking) of Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Elevated Road, which is being constructed for Rs 4,207 crore, will be done after the local body elections are over.

Gadkari said that the DPR process for the Hadapsar-Yavat Elevated Road is underway, and the work will start after the elections.

The Union minister said road works of ₹50,000 crore have been approved for the Pune region, and construction will begin in the next three months.

He said a parallel expressway to the existing Pune-Mumbai expressway, with an estimated construction cost of ₹15,000 crore, will bring down the travelling time between the two cities to one and a half hours. Mumbai- Pune- Bengaluru travel time will be five-and-a-half hours.

Road works of ₹1.50 trillion have been approved for Maharashtra. The work will start in 2026. Among these projects, the PWD has been given work worth ₹50,000, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR invokes Grap Stage-III curbs amid sharp dip in air quality

Narendra Modi

2001 Parliament attack: Vice Prez, PM, MPs pay tributes to fallen heroes

Punjab Congress asked suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to aplogise for defamatory remarks. (Photo: Instagram/@navjot1618)

Suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu seeks security from Punjab CM

Congress flag

Congress candidate wins seat after Kerala HC reinstates name to voter list

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to attend friendly football match between Messi, Revanth Reddy

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Maharashtra Maharashtra government roads Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon