Last rites of former minister Shivraj Patil performed with state honours

The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil were performed with full state honours in his home district Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday, with many top leaders in attendance.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre were among those present. A prominent member of the Lingayat community, Patil was buried in his farm at Varvanti village, six km from Latur, in a seated, meditative posture. This Lingayat ritual stems from their belief that the soul of the deceased immediately unites with Shiva and is not subject to the cycle of rebirth, thus making the cremation rites to release the soul from the body unnecessary. Birla laid a wreath on Patil's mortal remains. Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal and Lok Sabha member from Latur, Shivaji Kolge were present. Before the last rites, Patil was accorded a gun salute.
VIDEO | Latur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (@ombirlakota), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge), and MoS Sanjay Seth, paid last respect to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil.#ShivrajPatil (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/wZkpiRmMho— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025
Patil was trusted with the Union Home Ministry in 2004, but resigned on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. In March 1979, there were reports that Gandhian leader Jayaprakash Narayan, admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, had passed away. Many legislatures and even the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in Parliament offered their condolences based on these unverified reports. However, Shivraj Patil, then Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, insisted on official confirmation. He adjourned the House and verified the reports by contacting the doctors treating Narayan at the hospital. The doctors confirmed that Narayan was still alive.
Maharashtra assembly then passed a resolution wishing Narayan a long life. He died several months later, in October 1979.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)