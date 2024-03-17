LIVE: ED issues 9th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

A day after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with skipping the Enforcement Directorate's summons, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a press conference today. Citing party sources, ANI reported that this comes after another case has been opened against party convenor Kejriwal.

Former United States President Donald Trump threatened to levy a 100 per cent tariff on cars made in Mexico by Chinese companies. This comes at a time when the former President is eyeing another term in the upcoming Presidential elections. On Saturday, Trump directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping during his rally in Dayton, Ohio. “Those big monster car manufacturing plants you are building in Mexico right now and you think you are going to get that — not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the car to us, no,” Trump said. “We are going to put a 100% tariff on every car that comes across the lot.”

Nearly 25,000 central forces personnel will be deployed for the upcoming elections in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in northern West Bengal in the first phase on April 19, an official said on Saturday. On April 19, the polling will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats. The official also added, "Around 250 companies of central forces will be deployed in the first phase of elections on April 19. There will be a control room in each of the districts, and senior officers will be in charge of those."