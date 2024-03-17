LIVE: ED issues 9th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on March 21.
A day after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with skipping the Enforcement Directorate's summons, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a press conference today. Citing party sources, ANI reported that this comes after another case has been opened against party convenor Kejriwal.
Former United States President Donald Trump threatened to levy a 100 per cent tariff on cars made in Mexico by Chinese companies. This comes at a time when the former President is eyeing another term in the upcoming Presidential elections. On Saturday, Trump directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping during his rally in Dayton, Ohio. “Those big monster car manufacturing plants you are building in Mexico right now and you think you are going to get that — not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the car to us, no,” Trump said. “We are going to put a 100% tariff on every car that comes across the lot.”
9:43 AM
West Bengal: CBI arrests 3, including Shajahan Sheikh's brother in Sandeshkhali ED assault case
9:40 AM
1 killed, 13 others, including five children, seriously injured after a truck fell into valley in South Goa
One person was killed and 13 others, including five children, were seriously injured after a truck fell into a valley in South Goa district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place near Quepem town on Saturday night. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai,who were passing by the road after a poll campaign, joined the rescue work along with locals. The victims were sitting on the truck's carrier.
9:18 AM
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi begin 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai
9:08 AM
Lok Sabha polls: 25,000 CAPF personnel to be deployed in Bengal in first phase of elections
9:07 AM
US elections: Trump threatens to levy 100% tariffs on cars made in Mexico by Chinese companies
9:06 AM
ED opens another case against Delhi CM, AAP to hold press conference, reports ANI
