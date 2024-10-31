Business Standard

LIVE news: Delhi's air quality tanks on Diwali, blanket of smog covers national capital

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on the NH-24 amid smog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city. (Photo: PTI)

 Despite several measures to control pollution, Delhi woke up to a thick layer of stifling smog this morning, and the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category .  The AQI on the morning of Diwali was registered at 328, which falls under the "very poor" category. In Aya Nagar, the AQI was 308, while Jahangirpuri saw an AQI of 395, and Dwarka reached 359, all in the 'Very Poor' category. The CPCB's data highlights significant pollution levels in the National Capital, creating health risks for residents in affected areas. Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

At least 95 people have died due to severe flash floods in Spain, with emergency responders on their toes searching for others who are still missing, according to authorities, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities. The region's hardest hit was Valencia, where 92 fatalities were confirmed by Angel Victor Torres, Spain's Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, as reported by CNN. Additionally, two deaths occurred in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia. In the town of Paiporta of Valencia, 40 individuals, including six residents of a retirement home, lost their lives, according to Mayor Maribel Albalat, CNN reported, citing Spanish state news agency EFE.

 
9:27 AM

India-China disengagement complete, sweets to be exchanged on Diwali: Report

India and China have completed disengagement in Eastern Ladakh and patrolling will start soon, said Army sources, adding that sweets will also be exchanged with troops from the Chinese side on the occasion of Diwali today. The verification process is on and the modalities of patrolling will be decided by the ground commanders, media outlets reported. 
9:01 AM

Delhi's AQI remains in "very poor" category, smog engulfs national capital

A thick layer of smog covered parts of the National Capital on Thursday, with air quality reaching the 'Severe' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Around 7:00 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 419.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Congress Gaza Israel-Palestine Hezbollah Donald Trump US polls Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon