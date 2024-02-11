Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Locals complain of 'gas leak', eye irritation in parts of north, east Delhi

Sources said that Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers agitation intended to be held on February 13

delhi pollution

According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Panic gripped some parts of north and east Delhi when locals and commuters complained of eye irritation and suffocation on Saturday evening, officials said.
Calls were made to the fire department about a "gas leak", but officials could not confirm finding any suspicious gas.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Delhi Police said anti-riots mock drill exercise was conducted at Yamuna Khadar, which falls between some parts of east and north Delhi.
An officer said it appeared that the smoke due to tear gas shell might have been behind the incident, but added that it was not yet verified.
Sources said that Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers agitation intended to be held on February 13.
According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover.
Two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to locate the suspicious gas they could not find it.
Farmer groups have announced a 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including a guarantee of minimum support prices on food produce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi air quality: AQI in multiple parts of capital 'very poor' on Thursday

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to be very poor; cold weather grasps city

PM Modi to speak at gathering of tribal communities in MP's Jhabua

Artist A Ramachandran dies at his residence from prolonged illness at 89

Ram temple symbol of peace, unity and harmony: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Most escalators in Connaught Place found non-functional: NDMC vice chairman

Centre can't help if states empty coffers via tall poll promises: Shah

Topics : Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR Delhi Pollution New Delhi Delhi Delhi government Gas leakage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon