Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Banks to remain shut today, check details

Banks to remain closed today due to second phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Election season is on and the second phase of voting will begin today, i.e., April 26. Due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 voting, banks in several states will remain closed today. In this second phase, 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be polled.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's bank holiday calendar, both public and private banks will remain shut in Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jammu due to the General Election 2024.

When will voting begin?

The voting will begin at 7 am and will last till 5 pm. The Phase 2 elections are taking place in 88 constituencies across 13 states/UTs. These states include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In this phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024, around 1,202 candidates are competing. Out of these candidates, 1,098 candidates are men, 102 candidates are women and two of them are in the third gender category.

The Election Commission noted that around 1.67 lakh polling stations are set up and around 15.88 crore voters will cast their votes which will be managed by over 16 lakh polling officials.

The key candidates who will contest in this phase are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sashi Tharoor, BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

A total of 15.88 crore registered voters will participate in this second phase and out of these 8.08 crore are men, 7.8 crore are women and around 5,929 will be identified as third gender. Notably, there will be 34.8 lakh voters and 3.28 crore voters are aged between 20 and 29 years.

The first phase of polling was held on April 19 covering 108 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4, 2024.

Will online services remain active?

Although banks will remain closed, the online banking service will remain active. All the bank-related transactions can be done through mobile banking or net banking.