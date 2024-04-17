Stock market to remain closed today: BSE, NSE to remain shut on Ram Navami

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India will be closed today, April 17, in observance of Ram Navami celebrations.

The BSE has announced the closure of the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment for the day. Additionally, the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also not be operational.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will have a closed morning trading session, but trading will resume in the evening from 5 pm to either 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.

Similarly, the Commodity Derivative Segment will be closed in the morning but open in the evening.

List of market holidays in coming months

Looking ahead, BSE has marked 15 holidays for equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments in 2024. In May, the market will be closed on the 1st for Maharashtra Day, and in June, it will be shut on the 17th for Bakri Id.

July 17 will see the market closed for Muharram, the sole trading off day in the month. In August, Independence Day on the 15th will prompt market closure.

Stock Market performance during last session

In the previous session, the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive day amid weak global trends and fears of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Continuing its downtrend for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 456.10 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,943.68. During the day, it slumped 714.75 points or 0.97 per cent to 72,685.03.

The NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 22,147.90.