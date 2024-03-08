Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Cong's first candidates list expected to be out today

Lok Sabha elections 2024 latest news : Catch all the latest updates on the announcements related to General Elections here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
rahul gandhi,bharat jodo nyay yatra

Rahul Gandhi (File image)

The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day. India Today reported that  the first list will be released on Friday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi participated in the meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jaipur, was supposed to join the meeting virtually but could not attend it.


Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inducted Arabinda Mohapatra, son of BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, into the party. Patnaik encouraged him to work hard for the district of Kendrapada. "We welcome you to the BJD. Work hard for the district of Kendrapada. You have my blessings and please thank your father also," Patnaik said at his residence on Thursday. Patnaik said: "I welcome you all to Biju Parivar. I welcome Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Babu, to the BJD. You all continue to do good work for Kendrapada." The development comes amid strong rumours that the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal, are on the verge of finalising their tie-up with senior leaders of the two parties holding separate meetings on Wednesday. Bijoy Mohapatra was one of the founding members of the BJD who was expelled from the party 24 years ago.

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram today claimed that State Bank of India's (SBI) to-be made disclosure on electoral bonds will make it 'very apparent' that those who contributed to the BJP did it for 'ulterior' purposes.
Seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose details of electoral bonds is only a 'tactic' to cause delay as disclosure before the elections will 'create great discomfort' to the BJP, the Lok Sabha MP claimed.
10:17 AM

Lok Sabha elections 2024 news: Chandrababu Naidu meets Amit Shah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold talks on a tie-up between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the regional TDP for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. These elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously in the state.
10:03 AM

Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Out of 20, Congress to contest on 16 seats in Kerala

Kerala Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan has stated that the Congress would be competing in 16 out of the state's 20 Lok sabha seats.  His statement came after the Congress Central Election Committee convened in Kerala.
9:50 AM

Congress' first Lok Sabha candidates list expected to be out today: Report

India Today reported that  the first list is expected to released on Friday. The Congress's central poll body held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon