Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Cong's first candidates list expected to be out today

The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections. However, the list was not released on the same day. India Today reported that the first list will be released on Friday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi participated in the meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jaipur, was supposed to join the meeting virtually but could not attend it.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inducted Arabinda Mohapatra, son of BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, into the party. Patnaik encouraged him to work hard for the district of Kendrapada. "We welcome you to the BJD. Work hard for the district of Kendrapada. You have my blessings and please thank your father also," Patnaik said at his residence on Thursday. Patnaik said: "I welcome you all to Biju Parivar. I welcome Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Babu, to the BJD. You all continue to do good work for Kendrapada." The development comes amid strong rumours that the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal, are on the verge of finalising their tie-up with senior leaders of the two parties holding separate meetings on Wednesday. Bijoy Mohapatra was one of the founding members of the BJD who was expelled from the party 24 years ago.



Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram today claimed that State Bank of India's (SBI) to-be made disclosure on electoral bonds will make it 'very apparent' that those who contributed to the BJP did it for 'ulterior' purposes.

Seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose details of electoral bonds is only a 'tactic' to cause delay as disclosure before the elections will 'create great discomfort' to the BJP, the Lok Sabha MP claimed.