Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lot of interest in PM Modi's policies at WEF meeting in Davos: Vaishnaw

Lot of interest in PM Modi's policies at WEF meeting in Davos: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw, who is leading the Indian delegation at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting beginning Monday, said there was a lot of interest in India's growth story

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said there was a lot of interest globally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, which would be the focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vaishnaw, who is leading the Indian delegation at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting beginning Monday, said there was a lot of interest in India's growth story among the international community, particularly about the digital transformation and the new digital architecture.

"In the World Economic Forum in Davos, there is lot of interest in understanding our thought process, the prime minister's economic policy, about the digital transformation, about the way India has created new digital architecture under the Digital India programme and also the way technology has been democratised. There is a lot of interest on this," he said.

 

There will be detailed discussions about inclusive growth, the investment in social, physical, digital infrastructure and on democratising technology, he added.

"The prime minister has put huge focus on inclusive development and a growth that brings a big transformative change in the lives of the people at the bottom of the pyramid, people who have been left out of development over many decades in the past," said Vaishnaw, the minister for information and broadcasting, railways, and electronics and information technology.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM Naidu to promote 'Brand AP' during 4-day Davos trip for WEF meeting

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra targets MOUs worth Rs 7 trn at WEF, CM to lead delegation

global economy

Global economy to weaken in 2025, India's strong growth continues: WEF

World Economic Forum, WEF

Armed conflict top immediate risk, misinformation in short term: WEF

World Economic Forum, WEF

Trump, Zelenskyy, Scholz among 60 top leaders to address WEF Davos meet

"Whether it is bank accounts, providing toilets, gas connections, tap water connections, getting the basic infrastructure in villages done, infrastructure in urban areas done, this is something which the world wants to understand," he added.

Besides Vaishnaw, Union ministers CR Patil, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary are expected to attend the WEF from January 20 to 24.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and their Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu will also attend the WEF meeting.

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to join the meeting via video link after he assumes office on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Our goal is to make Odisha prosperous state by 2036, says CM Majhi

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan

J-K Deputy CM, Surinder Choudhary, deaths in J-K

J-K's Dy CM visits Budhal to assess situation after 16 'mysterious' deaths

Pollution, India Pollution

AQI in Delhi improves slightly, schools in NCR to resume physical classes

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Dense fog, intense cold wave grip Delhi; flights, trains face delays

Topics : World Economic Forum Narendra Modi Ashwini Vaishnaw government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon