close
Sensex (-0.37%)
65383.88 -245.36
Nifty (-0.39%)
19547.80 -76.90
Nifty Smallcap (-1.12%)
5963.50 -67.50
Nifty Midcap (-1.23%)
39837.20 -495.40
Nifty Bank (0.02%)
43761.55 + 7.05
Heatmap

Low-pressure system in Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said that a majority of models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast

Photo: IMD

Photo: IMD (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year. It will be called 'Tej', according to a formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region.
The cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD.
However, meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted track and intensity, as seen in the case of cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.
Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said that a majority of models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast.
However, the Global Forecast System models suggest a recurvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Pakistan and the Gujarat coast, it said.
A cyclonic storm is characterised by a maximum sustained wind speed of 62-88 kmph, while it is termed a severe cyclonic storm if the maximum sustained wind speed reaches 89-117 km per hour.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Biporjoy unlikely to hit Pak's coastline, govt alerts authorities

Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Cyclone Biparjoy turns into 'very severe' cyclonic storm, says IMD

Delhi's Municipal Corporation releases funds for Chhath Puja preparations

Delhi govt to launch premium bus aggregator service to encourage people: CM

Low pressure forms over BoB; coastal Odisha to witness rain during Dusshera

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

14,000 buses remain off roads in Odisha as strike cripples commuters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : IMD Indian Meteorological Department Arabian Sea southwest monsoon

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon