close
Sensex (-0.30%)
65430.18 -199.06
Nifty (-0.43%)
19541.05 -83.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.13%)
5962.55 -68.45
Nifty Midcap (-1.26%)
39825.65 -506.95
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
43749.60 -4.90
Heatmap

Delhi govt to launch premium bus aggregator service to encourage people: CM

Addressing a press conference here, he said the scheme will be notified following Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena's approval

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the Delhi government will introduce a premium bus aggregator scheme to encourage the upper middle class to switch to public transport.
Addressing a press conference here, he said the scheme will be notified following Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena's approval.
"When the metro started in Delhi, there were many people who stopped using scooters and started using the metro. But when the metro trains started getting crowded, they again went back to using their own vehicles. People from the lower middle class and economy classes travel in buses but with this scheme, people from the upper middle class will also opt for public transport," Kejriwal said.
Under this scheme, he said, the aggregators who take licenses will have to ply air-conditioned buses with not less than nine seats.
"No standing passengers will be allowed and the payment will be made digitally. The aggregators will have to maintain fleets of a minimum of 25 buses. From January 1, 2025, the entire bus fleet should be electric," he added.
Kejriwal said the routes for these buses will be decided based on the demand and the aggregators will just have to inform the Transport Department about them.
"The fares will be dynamic and not less than the peak fare of DTC air-conditioned buses. These buses will not compete with DTC buses," he said.

Also Read

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

Delhi L-G writes to CM Kejriwal asking for swearing-in of new DERC chairman

ITO, Rajghat floods; Delhi govt, LG Saxena butt heads over broken regulator

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Will challenge in court: Delhi govt after L-G terminated 400 pvt employees

Low pressure forms over BoB; coastal Odisha to witness rain during Dusshera

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

14,000 buses remain off roads in Odisha as strike cripples commuters

India not planning curbs on imports or investments from Canada: Reports

Navratri Day 6: Know importance of Maa Katyayani, rituals, timings and more

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena Delhi government Public Transport

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon